Former WWE World Champion "would be dangerous in the hands of AEW," says Bill Apter (Exclusive)

While it would be a great addition to AEW, legendary jounalist Bill Apter thinks a particular WWE Superstar will not be jumping ship anytime soon.

The superstar in question is Drew McIntyre. Over the last few weeks, a new heelish personality of the former World Champion has captivated fans and veterans alike. Bill Apter is no exception, as he also thinks that the Scottish superstar is doing some of his best work right now.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Apter claimed that McIntyre would not be leaving for AEW, no matter how lucrative it may be for Tony Khan. He stated:

"I don't think Drew McIntyre is going anywhere, in my opinion. I think the WWE values him so much, he would be dangerous in the hands of AEW... First of all I don't know if he can go by the name of Drew McIntyre, he is Drew Galloway. Sometimes that name recognition is very important. You know that Edge is doing good in AEW as the Rated R Superstar, but they can't call him Edge. So I don't know how many of his old fans even know him that he is really there." [7:36 onwards]

A WWE Hall of Famer wants to see Sting have his retirement match with Drew McIntyre

While the likelihood of Drew McIntyre switching to AEW is quite low, Teddy Long would be all for watching him feud against Sting in the latter's last stage of his career.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy stated:

"What I'd like to see, if it does happen, I'd like to see him slide right in there and retire Sting... 'You want somebody to retire you? Then I am the guy to do it.'" [9:05 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Drew McIntyre in WWE.

