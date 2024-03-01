Drew McIntyre takes massive shot at five-time WWE WrestleMania main eventer

Drew McIntyre won the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, last Saturday night. He has earned a title shot at WrestleMania XL against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins.

His former Showcase of Immortals dance partner, Baron Corbin, recently called the Scotsman "Mr. Social Media," thanks to the latter constantly taking things to his "X" profile to take digs on his contemporaries.

On the latest "X" post, McIntyre's prey was 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena. He claimed that, unlike Cena, he will not be joining the OnlyFans club:

"I'm sorry to disappoint but I will NOT be joining @JohnCena on OnlyFans," wrote McIntyre.

Expand Tweet

The former two-time WWE Champion has been firing on all cylinders of late. He took the opportunity at hand to spark a rivalry with CM Punk. Upon the latter's return, it is not out of question the Second City Saint goes after McIntyre before championships and main eventing WrestleMania, as he hoped to do this year.

Drew McIntyre dedicates his WrestleMania XL match to the former WWE Champion

CM Punk was expected to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XL Night One. After getting sidelined, Punk confirmed the rumors himself.

Drew McIntyre has since taken credit for injuring Punk and was adamant about replacing the latter as Seth's challenger on The Grandest Stage. Despite two failed attempts to capture the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins, this time, things are looking different for The Scottish Psychopath.

Following this past Monday night's promo McIntyre cut, in which he scored some jabs at CM Punk, the 2024 men's Elimination Chamber winner took to "X," claiming that his upcoming world title match is for the Straight Edge Superstar.

Expand Tweet

At WrestleMania 36 four years ago, the Scotsman headlined for the first time in his career. While he attempted to regain the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley the following year, they were tasked with getting the live crowd hooked from the get-go by kicking off Night One after an entire year of wrestling in the ThunderDome thanks to the COVID-19 situation.

It is unclear whether Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship will main event WrestleMania XL Night One. Nevertheless, McIntyre will look to win his third world title in WWE after three long years.

Will Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE