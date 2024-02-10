WWE star pitches new nickname for Drew McIntyre ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has given Drew McIntyre a new nickname ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Drew McIntyre has become one of the most despised superstars on the roster after he claimed that he prayed for CM Punk's injury. The controversial star eliminated McIntyre in the Men's Royal Rumble and made it to the final two of the match. Cody Rhodes sent CM Punk flying over the top rope to win the match and announced during the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Show press conference last night that he has selected Roman Reigns as his opponent in April.

The RAW star reacted to the WrestleMania press conference and noted that Cody Rhodes has finally made the right call. Drew McIntyre stated that Seth Rollins simply danced and stood aside as everyone else talked during the press conference. You can check out McIntyre's comments in the video below.

NXT star Baron Corbin took to social media to react to the former WWE Champion's latest post. Baron Corbin referred to McIntyre as "Mr. Social Media" ahead of tonight's SmackDown.

"You have just turned into Mr social media lately," he wrote.

Former WWE writer reacts to Drew McIntyre's attack on CM Punk

Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on Drew McIntyre's attack on CM Punk last month on WWE RAW.

CM Punk announced that he had suffered a torn triceps on the RAW following Royal Rumble 2024. The veteran will be forced to miss this year's WrestleMania due to the injury. McIntyre interrupted and claimed that he was hoping the injury would happen. He then stomped on Punk's arm as a way to write him off of television.

Speaking on a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that the company had to come up with the promo on the fly following the injury to CM Punk. Russo praised both performers and noted that McIntyre got some real heat in the segment.

"We had the Punk in-ring with Drew McIntyre, and obviously that is a fix because Punk's not gonna be able to be at WrestleMania now. That was a good promo by Punk. I think Drew had a great line when he said, 'I prayed for this to happen.' You got some real heel heat on Drew." [From 2:30 onwards]

Baron Corbin is currently in NXT and is part of an entertaining tag team with Bron Breakker. It will be interesting to see if the veteran gets the opportunity to return to the main roster in 2024.

