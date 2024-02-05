Backstage reaction to Bron Breakker's tag team run with former WWE United States Champion - Reports

Bron Breakker formed an unforeseen partnership with Baron Corbin on NXT, and according to the latest reports, their tag team run has impressed many people backstage in WWE.

The villainous tag team is known as The Wolf Dogs, and although it's an odd pairing, it managed to work out, as the two stars have good chemistry. Breakker and Corbin even made it to the finals of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, which they won by defeating TrickMelo Gang at NXT Vengeance Day.

According to Fightful Select, several important people within the company have noticed how over The Wolf Dogs have gotten in such a short time. On the January 23 episode of NXT, it was noted that a few important people backstage openly spoke about how the team was getting over with the fans. The former NXT Champion even received praise for his athleticism and speed in the ring.

A source told Fightful that former United States Champion Baron Corbin has been "all class" since he began his latest run on NXT and that he has not "treated the move as a demotion."

It was also noted that there were discussions about extending Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin's tag team run, but the former is expected to join the main roster full-time as soon as Monday this week.

