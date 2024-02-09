Drew McIntyre reacts to Cody Rhodes' massive WrestleMania 40 announcement

Drew McIntyre took to Twitter/X to react to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 40 announcement.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Rhodes gave away his WrestleMania main event spot in favor of The Rock, who stepped up to Roman Reigns. Taking to Instagram, The American Nightmare sent a four-word message, claiming that he has officially made his decision.

In reaction, McIntyre used The Rock's famous "shut up bi*ch" clip, posting the same on Twitter/X.

Check out McIntyre's tweet here.

Vince Russo wasn't impressed with Drew McIntyre's segment with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes was involved in a segment with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins.

McIntyre urged Rhodes to challenge Roman Reigns and finish his story in the hope of keeping The American Nightmare away from the World Heavyweight Championship.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why he wasn't impressed with the segment. He said:

"You've got those three in the ring. You got Cody in the ring, you got Seth, and you got Drew McIntyre, and they themselves point out that Cody beat Rollins three times, and Seth beat Drew twice. Yeah, that's why we don't care about any of this. Like seriously, you're telling us how many times you beat each other. That's why nobody cares about any of this. That's the thing, if you're gonna let them go into business for themselves, they're really going to expose themselves."

Since returning to WWE, Rhodes has beaten Rollins thrice in televised matches. Meanwhile, at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare came agonizingly close to winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship by dethroning Roman Reigns.

However, interference from The Bloodline led to a controversial win for The Tribal Chief.

