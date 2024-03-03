WWE secretly setting up disgruntled RAW star for a shocking heel turn at WrestleMania 40, according to Disco Inferno

Disco Inferno and Konnan recently discussed the potential direction for a fan-favorite WWE Superstar.

The Underdog from the Underground Sami Zayn has no clear path to WrestleMania 40 following his lack of success in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and Elimination Chamber qualifier.

He has since been hell-bent on making it to The Showcase of the Immortals this year. The frustration continues to mount for the 39-year-old superstar as WrestleMania XL fast approaches.

However, he recently gained much-needed momentum when he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura on Monday Night RAW this past week. Following the match, Sami Zayn came face-to-face with Gunther and Imperium backstage, leaving fans speculating over a possible showdown between the two men in Philadelphia.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that WWE might be setting up Sami Zayn as an upcoming challenger for Drew McIntyre should the latter win the World Heavyweight Title come WrestleMania 40.

"Here's the thing. [Sami] Zayn, I think the way they're setting him up as this underdog and all these promos that they're doing with him. You're setting him up either for, I think [Drew] McIntyre [or] Gunther," Konnan said.

Disco Inferno, however, thinks Triple H could turn Sami Zayn heel following his recent shortcomings:

"I think they might be setting him up for a heel turn. His character is getting kind of desperate. His character being desperate would revert to just being a heel. He's still a good heel," Inferno added. (From 01:30 to 01:58)

A WWE veteran doesn't want Gunther to lose his Intercontinental Championship to Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL

WWE teased multiple challengers for Gunther on Monday Night RAW this past week. Chief among them was Sami Zayn, who had his chance against The Ring General's Intercontinental Title last year.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, WWE veteran Vince Russo downplayed the idea of Zayn dethroning the Imperium leader at WrestleMania 40:

“If they put Sami Zayn over Gunther, I may just throw in the towel (…) I may just throw in the towel at that point.

Many other top stars like Andrade, Chad Gable, and Dominik Mysterio have set their sights on the Intercontinental Title. It will be interesting to see if Triple H will book a multi-man ladder match for WrestleMania 40.

Would you like to see Sami Zayn turn heel? Let us know in the comments section.

