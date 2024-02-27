"I may just throw in the towel" - WWE veteran not happy with potential title match teased on RAW (Exclusive)

Last night, WWE aired another action-packed episode of RAW in the build-up to WrestleMania 40. The show saw Drew McIntyre address Seth Rollins after his Elimination Chamber win and teased potential challengers for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Former WWE writer Vince Russo has now commented on a popular name possibly taking on The Ring General at 'Mania.

Sami Zayn took on Shinsuke Nakamura on the show and secured a big win after losing to him last week. The Master Strategist headlined the first night of WrestleMania 39 but is still looking for a path to this year's event. Zayn recently came face-to-face with Gunther on RAW, leading many to believe he could challenge the latter in Philadelphia.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said he couldn't see Zayn possibly dethroning Gunther after his record-breaking reign:

“If they put Sami Zayn over Gunther, I may just throw in the towel (…) I may just throw in the towel at that point.” (17:26 - 17:36)

Other prominent names like Dominik Mysterio are gunning for the title. Hence, it'll be interesting to see who challenges Gunther at WrestleMania 40.

