Former champion seriously injured; replaced from upcoming major wrestling event

Wrestling is always dangerous, as injuries can occur at any time. Now, a former champion has been rather severely hurt while competing at events held at IMPACT Wrestling's recent tour of Australia. IMPACT announced about Steve Maclin on their website.

IMPACT headed to Australia for the first time for major events recently. They held two shows there and presented several other significant appearances. NJPW was supposed to be touring Australia, but due to talent issues and difficulties with scheduling, IMPACT stepped up to replace them.

Unfortunately, while there, Steve Maclin appears to have suffered a serious injury during the tour. IMPACT Wrestling announced the injury but didn't reveal any details before saying that he would not be able to compete at the upcoming Slammiversary event.

Originally, Maclin was going to team up with Bully Ray in a special "grudge" match against Scott D'Amore and PCO at the event.

Santino Marella, the IMPACT Director of Authority, wished Maclin a swift recovery. He then clarified that Bully Ray could choose a tag team partner of his choosing. The replacement for the show has not been announced yet but will be on Busted Open this Monday.

It will be interesting to see who the WWE Hall of Famer chooses.

