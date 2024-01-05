Former champion shares heartfelt update surrounding new project outside of WWE ahead of SmackDown

A WWE Superstar recently shared a heartfelt update regarding a massive project outside of the wrestling promotion.

The name in question is Bianca Belair. The 34-year-old is currently involved in a feud against Damage CTRL. Her last in-ring TV appearance was in the Havoc Holiday 8-Woman Match that aired on December 22. The team featuring Belair, Shotzi, Michin, and Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL in a highly entertaining bout.

Outside of the Stamford-based company, The EST will feature in an upcoming reality television show, Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez, alongside real-life husband Montez Ford. Belair recently took to Twitter to share a poster of the show premiering on Hulu on February 2:

"Nothing better than having a tag team partner in the ring and in life. Feb 2 on @hulu Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez," wrote Bianca Belair.

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shares her experience while shooting for the show

On a recent edition of The Wrestling Classic, the former Women's Champion opened up on her experience shooting for the upcoming show.

Bianca revealed that she felt weird having cameras following her around. She further gave a sneak peek into her real-life dynamic with Montez Ford.

"It was. I will admit [that], and it's funny because you would think that I'm used to having cameras in my face, but that's when I'm at work. That's when I'm at RAW and I'm at SmackDown, and I'm Bianca Belair, and that red light comes on and I turn it on. At home, I'm ready to turn it off. In real life, I'm actually a shy person, and I'm more laid back and more reserved. My husband, Montez Ford, who I get at home 24/7, [has] wild and crazy energy. It's a contrast, we balance each other out," Bianca Belair said.

Bianca Belair has appeared in multiple video games including the WWE series games and Fortnite, along with doing commericlals for snacks such as Slim Jim. Having her own television show is another notch in the belt, sure to make her a household name.

