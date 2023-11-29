Former champion shares one-word reaction to wild match on WWE RAW

A former champion has shared their reaction following a wild match last night on WWE RAW.

Last night's edition of the red brand took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. CM Punk appeared during the final segment of the show and told the WWE Universe that he was back home.

Earlier in the show, Randy Orton defeated The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in a singles match, and The Creed Brothers won a Tag Team Turmoil match to earn a title shot. However, the clash between Ivar and Bronson Reed was arguably the wildest match of the night.

The match between Ivar and Bronson Reed ended in a double count-out last night on RAW. Reed planted Ivar with a Death Valley Driver on the barricade as both superstars were counted out. Earlier today, Ivar took to social media to deliver a one-word reaction to his battle with Bronson Reed last night on WWE RAW. He posted a picture of him leaping off the barricade and added the caption "chaos," as seen in his post below.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo criticizes RAW match

Vince Russo was not a fan of the match between Bronson Reed and Ivar last night on WWE RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo claimed that the match could have been more entertaining for the fans that were at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The wrestling veteran added most fans didn't care about who won the match because there has been little character development for both stars.

“Why do we want either one of these guys to win or lose bro? Like, that’s the thing, zero character development whatsoever,” Vince Russo said. [45:55 - 46:05]

You can check out the entire episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

The rivalry between Ivar and Reed appears to be far from over. Only time will tell when the two stars will clash again on RAW.

Did you enjoy the match between Ivar and Reed last night on the red brand? Are you looking forward to their next match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.