Former Champion shares his thoughts on WWE’s merger with Endeavor

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable recently shared his thoughts on WWE's merger with Endeavor.

The acquisition, which cost $9.3 billion, has been a major news story in professional wrestling, with many fans wondering about the future of the WWE product. To reassure fans, Triple H appeared on RAW last week and promised them that the company they know and love was not going anywhere despite the acquisition. Now, Gable, a former tag team champion, is the latest to weigh in on the merger.

In a recent interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Gable expressed his excitement for all the possibilities that could come from the deal.

"We had heard a lot of talks about the company potentially getting sold and stuff recently and you never really know what to buy into or what to believe because there’s just so many rumors. But I will admit that this partnership is not one that even, I don’t know, it didn’t cross my mind really, the way they announced it. But to see it, it makes a lot of sense."

He continued:

"I think it’s gonna be a really cool, dynamic group and I heard the term ‘combat sports entertainment’ thrown out… and I’ve never even thought about that before or heard that but to me it’s like, the doors that-that opens and the possibilities, I think it’s gonna be a wild ride. I’m pretty excited for it." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Top Dolla was the first to react to WWE's merger with Endeavor

Following the official announcement of the deal, several WWE talents refrained from commenting.

Nevertheless, SmackDown star Top Dolla was the first to react to the merger, expressing his approval of the deal by stating that he has always been an "Endeavor guy."

"I will go on record saying I have always been a HUGE @Endeavor guy…," he wrote.

The merger between WWE and UFC will undoubtedly open up some exciting possibilities for the two companies and their fans.

Are you excited about World Wrestling Entertainment's merger with Endeavor? Sound off in the comments section.

