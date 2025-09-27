Former Champion shows off gruesome injury after WWE SmackDown

A top star has shared gruesome details of the injury after WWE SmackDown. The recent episode of the blue brand featured a lot of big names in action, with the main event being a Title match.

Tiffany Stratton defended her Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill in a Triple-Threat match on the show. The match ended with the Buff Barbie retaining her title, but there was an incident that got the fans talking.

Before the end of the match, Cargill was busted open after being tossed on the steel steps by Jax. She was seen bleeding with a cut just above her eye as the officials ran in to check on her. Though she continued the match, fans were left worried. Now, Cargill has shared the gruesome details of the injury.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion posted gruesome photos of her injury on Instagram, showing off a deep gash just above her eye. She also added a message to go along with the image.

"Don’t question the love I have for this game," she wrote.

Despite bleeding, Cargill continued the match and delivered a Samoan Drop to Jax on the steel steps.

Major botch occurred during the WWE Women's Title match

Jade Cargill's injury wasn't the only notable incident from the main event on SmackDown. The ending of the match saw a botched finish.

Toward the end, Cargill hit Jax with the Eye of the Storm and went for the pin. Stratton ran in to break the attempt with a dropkick, but Jax had already kicked out.

Stratton then tried to steal Cargill's pin on Jax. However, after Jax failed to kick out of the pinfall attempt, the referee had to stop the count midway. This led to confusion over the finish, with Stratton then hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to retain the WWE Women's Championship.

