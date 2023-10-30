Former Champion shows off stunning new look following WWE SmackDown

Less than two weeks after showing off a new look, a former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has changed the color of her hair again.

Zelina Vega was not in action on SmackDown this week, but she had a dark match. She teamed up with Michin Mia Yim to take on Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. The duo has been teaming up in dark matches in recent months but has not made their TV debut as a tag team.

Vega had pink hair earlier this month before changing it to purple highlights a couple of weeks ago.

In a new post on Instagram, Zelina Vega showed off her new hair color. She now has green highlights while wearing a Cammy costume to celebrate Halloween. She also asked the WWE Universe if they could name all the characters she dressed up as in the past few years.

It's unclear when Zelina Vega dyed her hair green, but she already had it on Friday night on SmackDown. Vega was sporting the green highlights during the dark match with Michin Mia Yim.

Vega and Michin were victorious in their dark match to open up SmackDown. She got the win for her team after hitting a Meteora on Fyre.

Bad night for the rest of LWO on WWE SmackDown

While Zelina Vega got the win in her match before WWE SmackDown went on the air, it was a bad night for the rest of The LWO. Carlito and Santos Escobar lost to The Street Profits in a tag team match.

Rey Mysterio was watching the match backstage when his Crown Jewel opponent, Logan Paul, snuck up and attacked him. Escobar instructed Carlito to come to Mysterio's aid, leaving himself alone to fend off Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford.

The numbers game was too much for Escobar, who did not see a blind tag. Dawkins and Ford took advantage to hit The Revalation for the victory.

What do you think will happen with LWO if Rey Mysterio loses the United States Championship to Logan Paul? Share your answers in the comments section below.