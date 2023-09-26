Former champion spotted on crutches following WWE RAW attack; makes bold statement regarding upcoming title match

This week on WWE RAW, it was revealed that Seth Rollins would defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match at Fastlane.

It appears that Rollins isn't the only star to have an issue with Shinsuke Nakamura since Ricochet was seen backstage following the announcement on crutches, where he spoke to Jackie Redmond and clarified his current intentions.

The former champion was attacked by Nakamura two weeks in a row and has now seemingly been left with some injuries as a result.

Ricochet clarified that he didn't care who walked out of Fastlane with the championship because he had unfinished business with Nakamura. He would make sure he fixed this.

Nakamura seemingly chose a Last Man Standing Match, hoping it would allow him to use Rollins' injured back against him. Still, there is a chance that Ricochet could get involved and cost Nakamura the championship as revenge for his current predicament.

