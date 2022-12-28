Former champion stops The Bloodline's beatdown at WWE live event to a thunderous ovation

Former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens received a loud pop as he came to the rescue of Ricochet and Braun Strowman to give The Bloodline faction a beat-down at the live event in Atlanta, Georgia.

The longest-reigning tag team champion, The Usos, locked horns with Strowman and Ricochet during the WWE live event. After an entertaining contest, The Monster Among Men and The One and Only picked up the pace in the match's final moments.

However, former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn meddled with the finish as he came to the aid of his teammates. Due to THe Honorary Uce's interference, Strowman and Ricochet won via disqualification.

Just as the Atlanta crowd thought that The Bloodline members outnumbered their opponents, Kevin Owens' music hit, and he walked into the ring with a steel chair only to humble his former best friend and twin brothers.

The Prizefighter received a roaring ovation which was a sight to behold! The Atlanta crowd seemed to be waiting for Owens' appearance.

The Monster Among Men and The One and Only had the last laugh on The Bloodline members.

On the upcoming final SmackDown episode of the year, Kevin Owens will team up with the returning John Cena to finally get his hands on Bloodline members Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

