John Cena's appearance for the last WWE SmackDown of the year has shot up tickets sale

Multi-time world champion John Cena is set to appear in the final WWE SmackDown episode of 2022. It also appears that his appearance has boosted ticket sales.

John Cena appeared on the most recent episode of SmackDown to accept Kevin Owens' offer for a match against The Bloodline. He appeared in a video package to send a message to Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. He stated that he received a text message from KO and felt that he did not want to break the streak of wrestling one match per year for the last 20 years.

The December 30 episode of SmackDown will be broadcast live from Tampa, Florida's Amalie Arena. The 16-time world champion's presence seems to have provided a shot in the arm of the blue brand, and ticket sales have risen.

According to WrestleTix, 9,363 seats have sold out of a total capacity of 11,013 seats, leaving only 1,650 tickets available for purchase. This means that two weeks in advance, SmackDown has nearly sold out.

Since The Cenation Leader's appearance was announced, 1,889 tickets have been sold, demonstrating Cena's popularity.

You can check out the numbers from WrestleTix below:

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Fri • Dec 30 • 7:45 PM

Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL



Available Tickets => 1,650

Current Setup/Capacity => 11,013

Tickets Distributed => 9,363



1,889 tickets moved since John Cena was announced.

Tommy Dreamer reveals what to expect with John Cena's return to SmackDown

Kevin Owens teaming up with John Cena to face Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in two weeks seem to have sat well with many legends and fans.

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently discussed the 16-time world champion's return on the Busted Open podcast. Dreamer predicted that the December 30 tag team match on SmackDown would be a huge ratings draw for FOX.

"It's gonna draw a big box office. They're different characters; they're different people. I'm not saying it should main event WrestleMania. That's one hell of a match. I guarantee you it's gonna do ratings for FOX. It's got a good buildup already, and it's the return of John Cena."

He explained that Cena and Reigns have different personalities, and their clash will draw a lot of attention. The ECW veteran also stated that the match has a compelling buildup that will make it one of the year's biggest clashes.

Do you think Cena and Owens could lay smack on Reigns and Zayn? Sound off in the comments section below.

