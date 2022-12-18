"It's got a good buildup already" - WWE legend opens up on what to expect from John Cena's return to SmackDown

Former WWE star and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer recently spoke about John Cena returning to the final episode of SmackDown this year.

This week on SmackDown, the 16-time world champion announced that he would be returning on the December 30 edition of the blue brand to team up with Kevin Owens against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn. This will be Cena's first match this year.

On the weekend episode of the Busted Open podcast, Dreamer mentioned that the tag team match on December 30 would likely be a huge ratings draw for FOX. He detailed that both Cena and Reigns were two very different personalities, and their clash would attract eyeballs.

The ECW veteran also stated that there was a compelling buildup to the match that would make it one of the biggest clashes of the year.

"It's gonna draw a big box office. They're different characters, they're different people. I'm not saying it should main event WrestleMania. That's one hell of a match. I guarantee you it's gonna do ratings for FOX. It's got a good buildup already and it's the return of John Cena." [3:05 - 3:22]

John Cena's last WWE match was at SummerSlam 2021

It will be a déjà vu moment for Big Match John as he once again stands across the ring from Roman Reigns.

The last time John Cena was in the ring, he went after the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2021 against The Tribal Chief. However, Cena couldn't pick up the win back then and will look to improve his record against Reigns this time around.

However, things will be slightly different since it is a tag team match, and the likes of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will play a decisive factor in the result of the encounter.

