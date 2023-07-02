Former champion stuns crowd to win Men's Ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 opened in wild fashion as Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, Damian Priest, and Logan Paul competed to win the briefcase. At the end of a grueling match, Damien Priest emerged victorious.

After all superstars made their entrances, the focus was on Logan Paul as he was the only one who was gifted a spot in the bout while the rest had to go through qualifying matches. The YouTube megastar was assaulted by everyone as he tried to sneak to the top, but the rest of the WWE superstars thwarted his efforts.

Everyone got their moments to shine, especially Ricochet and Logan Paul. The latter placed Damien Priest on a ladder at ringside and took him out with a frog splash in one of the biggest highlights of the match.

Ricochet got his own highlight as he hit a 450 Splash on top of Butch and Santos Escobar and later went through two tables with Logan.

All men attempted to climb the ladder, but after a lot of struggle, it was Damian Priest who got his hands on the briefcase. The Judgment Day member is widely expected to cash in his prized possession on Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, with the Visionary set to take on Finn Balor later tonight.

