Former champion has surprising answer when asked about favorite part of WWE

Ask a pro wrestler about their favorite parts of working for WWE, and you'll likely receive various answers. One former superstar is opening up on his time with the company after being gone for almost 14 years.

Paul Burchill began wrestling in 2002 and signed his first WWE developmental contract in 2005. He worked the OVW territory but was called up to the main roster that same year after being scouted by Tommy Dreamer. The UK grappler worked various storylines and ended up on WWE's ECW brand until being released from his contract on February 26, 2010.

The four-time OVW Heavyweight Champion recently appeared on the Under The Ring podcast and discussed his WWE run. He noted that his favorite part of his time with the company was the people in the locker room and the camaraderie that came with the job.

"The camaraderie, the locker room, the friends I made. At the time, with a lot of people there, you’re very focused on staying there as opposed to enjoying the moment and almost stepping what the norm is to stand out, and I think at the time, you don’t stop to smell the roses enough. You’ll hear a lot of people say that." he said.

Burchill continued:

"It was definitely the people and the relationships that I forged. Afterward, you kinda look back and say, wow, that’s a lot of traveling, I probably didn’t appreciate the cities and some of the places I went to enough because you were kind of in and out. You kind of get in this rhythm of, it’s very weekly and it becomes a slog for a bit. Definitely, the different characters and relationships I made," he said. [H/T to Fightful]

Former WWE Superstar Paul Burchill has returned to pro wrestling

Paul Burchill continued to work the indies following his WWE departure in February 2010, and he even made a return to OVW but finished up at the OVW TV tapings on October 10, 2018.

Burchill returned to pro wrestling last September. The 44-year-old worked his first match since 2018, defeating Gangrel at WCPBTW's The Great Fall Bash 2 event on September 30.

The wrestler, briefly known as The Ripper, then made his NWA debut on November 4 at the Powerrr TV tapings. In the night's main event, Burchill teamed with Trevor Murdoch for a DQ loss to Jax Dane and Tim Storm.

It appears Burchill will continue wrestling for the NWA into 2024. He has been announced for the Paranoia live event tapings on January 13 at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he will challenge NWA National Heavyweight Champion Silas Mason.

Burchill will also work the NWA Powerrr TV tapings the next night in Tampa, FL, at the WEDU PBS Studios. He was also confirmed for the Hard Times TV tapings on March 2 at the Civic Center in Dothan, Alabama.

What are your favorite memories of Paul Burchill in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!