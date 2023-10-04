Former WWE star reacts after coming out of retirement to beat Gangrel in first match since 2018

WWE legend Gangrel still wrestles frequently on the independent scene at the age of 54. In a recent interview, Paul Burchill opened up about his decision to come out of retirement against the Attitude Era star.

Burchill is best known for his time in WWE between 2005 and 2010. On September 30, the 43-year-old defeated Gangrel at Big Time Wrestling's The Great Fall Bash 2 event in Chillicothe, Ohio.

Appearing on Developmentally Speaking, the Englishman described how he felt after competing in his first match in five years:

"I knew kind of what to expect," Burchill said. "He's good, super solid, obviously, he can still go. Nice and safe and everything. It felt good, felt real easy, kind of like a night off. He was a great opponent." [1:34 – 1:52]

Burchill previously lost a match against Edge and Christian's former Brood stablemate at an untelevised All Star Wrestling event in Brighton, England, in 2004.

Paul Burchill's wrestling status after beating Gangrel

After an extended break from the wrestling business, Paul Burchill is unsure what the future holds for him as an in-ring competitor.

With so many opportunities in the wrestling world right now, the former ECW star is keeping an open mind following his triumphant return to the ring against Gangrel:

"For the guys that are in it right now, there's a lot out there, for sure," Burchill continued. "For me, it was just a case of dipping the toe back in and seeing how it went, seeing what is out there, kind of thing. I think when you maintain your health, and you stay on the right track with things, especially when you've got experience and know what you're doing, you kind of bring something to the table." [30:16 – 30:54]

Burchill is also known as The Ripper. His wrestling persona is based on the unidentified English serial killer Jack the Ripper.

What would you like to see next from Paul Burchill in wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

