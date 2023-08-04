Former champion takes an indirect shot at Gunther before WWE SummerSlam

Multi-time world champion Sheamus seemingly took a shot at Gunther by calling The Honky Tonk Man the GOAT (greatest of all time) on social media.

The WWE Hall of Famer is recognized as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time at 454 days. The Ring General is closing in on that number, as he's only several weeks away from breaking the record.

He recently surpassed Randy Savage's 413-day reign. The RAW star is set to defend his title against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam this Saturday.

Sheamus recently took an indirect shot at his former rival Gunther by sending out a GIF of The Honky Tonk Man on Twitter with a goat emoji. The Intercontinental Championship is the one title that has alluded The Celtic Warrior.

Check out the tweet below:

Mustafa Ali wanted to beat Gunther for the Intercontinental Title at Night of Champions

The Ring General is one of the most dominant champions in WWE right now. He has successfully defended his title against multiple stars since he won it last year.

His Night of Champions opponent Mustafa Ali recently revealed in an interview that he should've been the one to dethrone Gunther at the premium live event.

"I’m very disappointed in the result. Obviously, I thought if there was ever a time to defeat him, it would have been there. A guy with ‘home field advantage’ so to speak and I think it’s been a long time since WWE’s done that ultimate underdog story. I still have the image of 1-2-3 Kid defeating Razor Ramon on RAW and just the impact that had. I don’t think it would’ve hurt him at all. I think it would have really helped me," said Ali.

Gunther's next opponent Drew McIntyre has made it clear that he wants to dethrone him at SummerSlam.

It'll be interesting to see whether The Scottish Warrior will walk out of the Biggest Party of the Summer as the new Intercontinental Champion.

Do you think Drew will emerge victorious? Sound off in the comments below!

