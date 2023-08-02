"I don’t think it would've hurt Gunther at all" - WWE star says The Ring General should've lost to him 

Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali at Night of Champions. The latter shared in an interview that he should've won the match and doesn't think it would've hurt The Ring General if he had lost to him.

The IMPERIUM member recently surpassed "Macho Man" Randy Savage's 413-day reign as IC Champion. He only has to beat Pedro Morales and The Honky Tonk Man to become the longest-reigning champion in the coveted title's history. Since winning the gold last year, he's successfully defended it against various stars, including Rey Mysterio, Matt Riddle, and Sheamus.

Speaking on WWE Die Woche, Mustafa Ali said he isn't happy he lost to Gunther at Night of Champions. He believes that beating the current Intercontinental Champion wouldn't have affected him.

"I’m very disappointed in the result. Obviously, I thought if there was ever a time to defeat Gunther, it would have been there. A guy with ‘home field advantage’ so to speak and I think it’s been a long time since WWE’s done that ultimate underdog story. I still have the image of 1-2-3 Kid defeating Razor Ramon on RAW and just the impact that had," said Ali.

He added:

"I don’t think it would’ve hurt Gunther at all. I think it would have really helped me. But you know, unfortunately, I fell short. There’s a reason why Gunther is the Ring General. I did have him. There was like two-and-a-three-quarter-seconds, the whole world believed for a second it was gonna happen. But we live to fight another day my friend," he added. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Gunther's Intercontinental Championship reign could come to an end at WWE SummerSlam

The Ring General is scheduled to defend his Intercontinental Title against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam this Saturday night.

The two stars collided in a triple-threat match involving Sheamus at WrestleMania 39. At The Biggest Party of the Summer, they will collide in a singles match for the first time.

The Scottish Warrior is one of the biggest stars in the company right now. He's a former WWE Champion, Royal Rumble winner, and WrestleMania main eventer.

He has also beaten Brock Lesnar clean, which only a few wrestlers have done. Drew McIntyre has what it takes to dethrone the Intercontinental Champion at SummerSlam.

Do you think a new IC Champion will be crowned? Sound off in the comments below!

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.