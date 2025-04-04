Former champion takes shot at Jade Cargill after getting exposed at Elimination Chamber

A former champion was exposed at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025. She has now fired some shots at Jade Cargill.

Last year, Jade Cargill was brutally attacked on SmackDown and sidelined. For the next several months, Naomi took her place as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. During this time, Naomi and Bianca Belair blamed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for what happened to Jade. However, when Jade returned at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, she attacked Naomi viciously. The following week on SmackDown, it was revealed that The Glow was the one who attacked Cargill, thereby igniting their feud.

Recently, Ariel Helwani and Yahoo! Sports released the Women's Pro Wrestling Power Rankings, which placed Naomi in 8th place, ahead of Cargill. The Glow took to social media to take a shot at her rival.

"Above @Jade_Cargill just as I should be😌⚠️😈"

Jade Cargill sent a message to Ricky Saints after his recent title win

After a disappointing year in AEW, Ricky Starks shocked the world when he joined WWE earlier this year. Since then, he has competed in a few matches on NXT and attracted significant attention from other wrestlers and fans.

On the March 25 episode of NXT, Ricky Saints was at ringside for Ethan Page's match against Andre Chase. Following the match, Saints and Page had a confrontation when the former was attacked from behind by Shawn Spears. Hence, this week on NXT, Spears put his North American Title on the line against Saints. After a hard-fought match, Saints emerged victorious.

Following his win, Jade Cargill took to social media to call Saints her best friend.

"[Happy tears emojis] my best frienddd!!!!!!" Cargill wrote.

Check out Big Jade's post below.

It will be interesting to see when Jade will face Naomi in a singles match.

