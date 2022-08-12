2-time WWE Champion AJ Styles opened up about working with Brock Lesnar in a Champion vs Champion match at Survivor Series 2017.

AJ Styles made a shocking debut at Royal Rumble 2016 when he entered the match at number 3. In less than a year, he defeated Dean Ambrose and became the WWE Champion at Backlash 2016.

The Phenomenal One has won every men's title in the company except the WWE Universal Championship. Speaking to ITR, Styles opened up about his Champion vs Champion match with The Beast Incarnate:

"It was great. We kinda discussed how we wanted the beginning to go... I think Brock showed me a lot of respect in the match that we had and telling the story. You know, it was great, I thought it was one of the better matches that I've had and I was very happy with it." (From 18:36 to 19:04)

The match between the two took place at Survivor Series 2017 where Lesnar came out as the winner. It will be interesting to see if the two feud down the line.

AJ Styles was not Brock Lesnar's original opponent for Survivor Series 2017

In 2017, the blue brand was known as 'The Land of Opportunity'. Several stars such as AJ Styles, Alexa Bliss, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose and more made their name and won championships. Amongst these superstars, Jinder Mahal did the unthinkable when he won the WWE Championship.

The Modern Day Maharaja won the title by defeating Randy Orton at Backlash. Mahal became one of the longest reigning WWE Champions on SmackDown and defeated the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, and Baron Corbin. Before Survivor Series, Mahal issued a challenge to Brock Lesnar.

The Beast Incarnate was scheduled to face The Modern Day Maharaja in a Champion vs Champion match at the show. However, plans were changed when AJ Styles stood up to the champion. On the 7th of November episode of WWE SmackDown, Styles challenged Mahal for the title.

In the closing moments, Styles hit the champion with The Phenomenal Forearm to win the WWE Championship. He went on to represent SmackDown and face Universal Champion Brock Lesnar on the show. It will be interesting to see what the Phoenomenal One does next on RAW.

