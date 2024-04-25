Former champion teases heel turn ahead of WWE SmackDown

A WWE Superstar has recently teased a change in character ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The name in question is Zelina Vega.

The Stamford-based promotion recently announced the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event for Saudi Arabia later this year. The event will feature the finals of the King of the Ring tournament and the Queen's Crown tournament. The first edition of the Queen's Crown tournament was won by Zelina Vega, who used to be a heel during the time.

The 33-year-old recently took to Instagram to share multiple videos of herself portraying the Queen gimmick. Vega revealed she was excited to share this version of herself with the fans before she got injured and was forced out of action, possibly hinting at a return to that avatar.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Zelina Vega is currently a part of the Latino World Order led by WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. The faction has been involved in a feud against Legado Del Fantasma for a while now. During this rivalry, Vega has also traded blows with Elektra Lopez of the rival faction.

WWE Superstar Zelina Vega reveals her next goal

Apart from winning the Queen's Crown in 2021, Zelina Vega has held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Carmella. She also unsuccessfully challenged Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Title (later changed to Women's World Championship) at Backlash 2023.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's senior editor, Bill Apter, Zelina Vega stated that she was grateful for what she had achieved during her time in the wrestling promotion. However, the former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion revealed that her next goal was to win the Women's Championship:

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey. I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished," she said.

Expand Tweet

Zelina Vega reunited with Andrade ahead of WrestleMania XL. The former AEW star joined forces with Rey Mysterio to defeat Santos Escobar and Dirty Dom at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen what lies ahead for the inaugural Queens Crown winner.