Former Champion teases making WWE history despite recent hiatus

There has never been a pair of former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions who have held the WWE Women's Tag Team titles. But it looks like Isla Dawn has set it as her goal after a challenge from Piper Niven.

In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Niven shared a video of her hitting a Canadian Destroyer on Dawn's tag team partner, Albe Fyre, at an NXT UK event a few years ago.

The USA Network's official account then followed it up by teasing a potential tag team match between Niven and Chelsea Green against Dawn and Fyre on Raw.

Isla Dawn responded to the USA Network's matchmaking comment and teased about the possibility of making history.

"First team to hold the NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships?" Dawn wrote.

There have been nine NXT Women's Tag Team Champions in history but none of those teams have ever won the main roster Women's Tag Team titles. Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez are two-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champions but won the WWE Women's Tag Team titles with a different partner. Kai won with Iyo Sky while Rodriguez won with Aliyah once and with Liv Morgan twice.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn missing from WWE TV since losing unification match

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn have had only two matches on the main roster since getting drafted to SmackDown. They defeated the team of Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon in their debut but lost to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a unification match.

Since that loss to Rousey and Baszler, Fyre and Dawn have been absent on television. They have not wrestled since a couple of house shows at the end of August, losing to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter twice.

