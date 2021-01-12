Former champion teases return after Charlotte Flair's segment on WWE RAW tonight

Monday Night RAW tonight saw one-half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Charlotte Flair take on Lacey Evans in a one-on-one match.

WWE booked this after Lacey Evans tried to hit on Ric Flair last week during RAW Legends Night before the Nature Boy accidentally tripped Charlotte Flair and cost her the match.

Tonight on RAW, Ric Flair again appeared during Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans' match. The Nature Boy distracted Charlotte and helped Lacey Evans win, turning on his own daughter. WWE teased a romantic angle between the two of them as they went backstage together.

Now, former WWE United States Champion and Charlotte Flair's fiance Andrade has reacted to the segment, teasing his return. It is to be noted that Andrade has been out of action for nearly three months now.

"You need someone in your corner!!! @MsCharlotteWWE @WWE tú necesitas alguien en tu esquina #Mami @wweespanol"

Could Charlotte Flair and Andrade become an on-screen pair soon?

Last month, it was reported by WrestleVotes that WWE is discussing the idea of having an on-screen pairing of Charlotte Flair and Andrade. The report also stated that the reason behind this thought process is to elevate Andrade into the main event level using Charlotte's star power.

While there is no confirmation yet, the above tweet from Andrade could hint that he might return to WWE soon and help Charlotte Flair out in her feud with Lacey Evans and Ric Flair.