Former champion teases WWE return after 5 years to wrestle Dominik Mysterio; Judgment Day member responds

A former WWE Superstar has teased returning to the Stamford-based company to challenge Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship. The Judgment Day member won the title at WrestleMania 41.

Earlier today, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder) took to his Instagram account to post a picture of himself posing for a photograph alongside a fan cosplaying "Dirty" Dom. In the caption, the veteran questioned if he should compete with Mysterio for the IC Title. The 39-year-old has made a name for himself on the independent scene, making appearances on several promotions following his departure from the Stamford-based company in 2020.

"Me vs. @dominik_35 for the IC Title? @squaredcircleexpo," he wrote.

You can check out Matt Cardona's Instagram post below:

The former Zack Ryder's post caught the attention of WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio. The latter left a comment, joking that Cardona was standing next to "Tom" in the picture. He further noted that they were looking exhausted.

"That’s Tom wrong one. Why do yall both look beat as fu*k😂😂💀💀," commented Mysterio.

Dominik Mysterio posts a hilarious comment. [Picture Courtesy: Matt Cardona's Instagram post]

"Dirty" Dominik, Penta, and Finn Balor challenged Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal Four-way match on Night Two. Mysterio pinned his fellow stablemate to mark his first singles title win on the main roster. He held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship alongside Rey Mysterio for a shade over two months in 2021.

Dominik Mysterio scores a massive win on RAW after WrestleMania

After winning the Intercontinental Championship at The Showcase of The Immortals, Dominik Mysterio defended the title the following night on Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member faced a stiff challenge from Penta.

The masked luchador put forth a praiseworthy performance in his attempt to capture his first title in WWE. However, interference from other members of The Judgment Day was too much to handle for the 40-year-old. Mysterio capitalized to score the win after JD McDonagh pushed Penta off the top rope on his return from injury.

WWE has been teasing a potential fallout between the members of The Judgment Day for several months. Although Finn Balor and Mysterio appeared to have settled their differences before WrestleMania 41, the outcome of the Fatal Four-Way match on The Grandest Stage of Them All could eventually lead to a potential clash between the two.

