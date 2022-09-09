"It's actually great timing" - Former champion on how he thinks he will do under the Triple H regime in WWE

WWE SmackDown Superstar Madcap Moss believes that his character will flourish under the Triple H regime.

The former WWE 24/7 Champion was previously known as Riddick Moss and made multiple appearances on RAW Underground. He was repackaged as Happy Corbin's stooge on the blue brand before turning babyface and parting ways with the latter. As part of his new character, he ditched the suspenders and was given a new theme song.

During his recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Madcap Moss commented on how he feels his current character will do in WWE under the new creative direction of 'The Game' Triple H.

"I think it's actually great timing because I think that, naturally, it fits very much with what Triple H likes. This is a little bit from talking to him and little bit from just watching the shows... I think the character can have all these different layers to it. No matter what kind of character he can be, no matter how entertaining he can be, he's gotta be able to get in that ring and throw punches and kick some a**, and if he can't do that then no one cares about him," said Moss. (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Madcap Moss says his future goal in WWE is to take out The Bloodline

Many WWE Superstars from the RAW and SmackDown brands have tried to destroy Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, but they've all failed. The group has dominated everyone in its path.

During the interview, Madcap Moss stated that he wants to be the one to put an end to WWE's top faction:

“The way he [Roman Reigns] performs, he says he’s in God Mode and it’s hard to disagree. At the end of the day, someone needs to knock The Bloodline off. Nothing lasts forever, and in some form or fashion, I would love for Madcap Moss to play a role in that. And that, I think, is where my attention is right now. My future goal when I look down the line, I’m focused on the day-to-day of course," said Moss. (H/T 411Mania)

The Bloodline has gotten stronger as they have a new member in the form of Solo Sikoa. Plus, Sami Zayn has been treated more seriously as a member of the group.

On his own, Madcap Moss might find it difficult to knock the stable off. However, he could find some assistance in returning superstars or NXT call-ups in the future.

Do you think Moss will be successful in destroying The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments below!

