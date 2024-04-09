Former champion is not a threat anymore after losing his title at WWE WrestleMania according to Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE hosted WrestleMania this week in Philadelphia and the entire weekend was full of incredible action and surprises. We saw multiple new champions being crowned over the weekend including Sami Zayn who ended Gunther's record-breaking reign to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Despite his incredible reign, Vince Russo feels that the loss to Zayn will hurt The Ring General going forward.

Zayn became the new champion after being trained by Chad Gable in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania weekend. The two made an appearance on RAW this week to celebrate the Canadian's win. In the same segment, Zayn thanked Gable and offered a title match to the Olympian in Sami's hometown of Montreal next week.

Reviewing the show on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW with co-host Dr. Chris, Vince Russo was worried that it would be tough for Gunther to be seen as a threat again after losing on Saturday. While many expect the Austrian to move to the main event scene, Russo was not confident that it would be easy. You can read his comments and watch the podcast below.

"I don't know bro, I don't know how is Gunther a threat to anybody after he loses to Sami Zayn and not only that, Chris, remember Sami Zayn only had to workout one week."[37:25 - 37:37]

With his record-breaking run coming to an end, it'll be interesting to see what plans WWE has for The Ring General.

