"You never know what’s gonna happen" - 4-time champion on Triple H taking over WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement 

SmackDown Superstar Shayna Baszler has commented on the current landscape of WWE under Triple H's creative control.

The wrestling juggernaut underwent a significant shift in management several weeks ago, with the Cerebral Assassin assuming the role of EVP of Talent Relations and head of the creative.

His wife Stephanie McMahon was appointed the co-CEO and Chairwoman as his father-in-law Vince retired from his duties. There have been some noticeable changes since Triple H took control, and things have only improved.

Speaking to Rick Ucchino on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Shayna Baszler stated that she loves the direction that WWE is going and thinks things will be good.

“If you eat the same meal for a year in a row, it’s gonna get stale and regardless of how you think the product was, just changing the meal up is like, 'oh, I can’t wait to try this.' Maybe you’ll hate it. Who knows? But there is a moment in time where it’s exciting and new. So, we’re in that kind of in between where it’s like, oh, this is gonna be good. And I love what’s going on, where you never know what’s gonna happen now."

Shayna Baszler believes WWE's future is bright under Triple H

When The Game came to power, we saw the return of several released stars such as Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross, and Hit Row. We also got the main roster call-up of former NXT Champion IYO SKY.

The former two-time NXT Women's Champion and two-time RAW Women's Tag Team Champion believes that Triple H has added a "renewed energy" to the company since he took over.

“There’s an overall renewed energy with not just talent and the universe watching, but like production and camera crew people and ring crew people... When you look at NXT Black and Gold and you look at recent weeks, the company’s clearly in good hands. With Stephanie [McMahon] and Triple H and Nick Khan, there was no moment of transition. It was like, all right, bang. And we’re off to the races. It’s been wild," added Baszler.

The Queen of Spades is currently set to face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle. The event will take place this Saturday in Cardiff, Wales, in the United Kingdom.

Will Shayna dethrone Liv Morgan for the title? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Rick Ucchino and the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast and embed the YouTube video.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Vince Russo shares how he came up with 'The Game' gimmick for Triple H in WWE

Pro wrestling veteran says a current star reminds him of Stone Cold Steve Austin. More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy