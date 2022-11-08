Former Champion unsure of one key aspect of Jake Paul's WWE run

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently shared his thoughts on Jake Paul appearing at Crown Jewel 2022.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defended his title against social media megastar Logan Paul this past Saturday. During the match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, The Maverick sustained several injuries as he tried and failed to unseat The Tribal Chief. There was even a brief appearance from his brother, "The Problem Child" Jake Paul.

Now, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree has discussed Paul's appearance in his brother's corner at the Premium Live Event.

In a clip uploaded to his Cafe de Rene YouTube Channel, Dupree was asked about the match and questioned what The Problem Child's importance could truly be. He noted that Paul's last pay-per-view buy rates weren't that impressive.

"I don't know. Judging by his last pay-per-view buy rate I don't know if it's gonna make that much of a difference." (0:15 - 0:23)

What was Jake Paul's involvement at WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

Logan Paul's brother Jake made himself a factor in the former's battle with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel.

Towards the conclusion of the match, when The Bloodline began squaring off with Logan Paul's entourage, Jake's name appeared on the titantron, and he came to the ring. He knocked out The Usos before being confronted by Solo Sikoa.

As noted by Wade Barrett on commentary, Jake Paul was merely a week removed from knocking out UFC legend Anderson "The Spider" Silva in a boxing match. He would console his brother after Logan was defeated by The Tribal Chief.

