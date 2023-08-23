On this week's episode of NXT, Bron Breakker hit Von Wagner with a spear and he fired a subtle shot at Roman Reigns with the new shirt he was wearing.

Wagner was about to powerbomb Baron Corbin into the announce table, but he was stopped in his tracks by the former NXT Champion. Breakker then proceeded to mock both superstars.

He isn't the only one who uses the spear as a finishing move in WWE, as it's also performed by Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, who has won numerous matches with it. He's used it to defeat many top stars including John Cena, The Undertaker and Cody Rhodes.

The shirt that Bron Breakker wore on NXT Heatwave this week when he attacked Von Wagner said "Best spear in the business.” This means he believes that he does the spear better than Roman Reigns and other stars who have used the popular move, including Edge and Bobby Lashley.

The Tribal Chief and Bron Breakker have never wrestled each other before, as the latter is still on NXT. However, when he moves up to the main roster, he could end up becoming a big star, and a match between them would be interesting to see.

