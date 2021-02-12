6-time Champion wants big rematch with Becky Lynch and two current Superstars

On the six-year anniversary of NXT TakeOver: Rival, Bayley stated that she wants a Four Horsewomen rematch from that night, against Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks.

On February 11, 2015, WWE presented NXT TakeOver: Rival, at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. One of the main events of the night was a Fatal Four-Way match pitting Bayley, Sasha Banks, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch, with the NXT Women's title on the line.

Bayley posted a couple of stories on her official Instagram handle, on the sixth anniversary of the critically acclaimed match, and hinted that she would love to have a rematch. Check out the story in the screengrab below:

Bayley's story

Bayley, Becky Lynch, Banks, and Flair stole the show on that night

The Fatal Four-Way match in question lasted just over 12 minutes, but was an incredibly entertaining bout from start to finish. Charlotte Flair was the Champion coming into the match, and it was Sasha Banks who came out victorious when all was said and done. Months later, Becky Lynch, Banks, and Flair made their way to WWE's main roster, while Bayley stayed over on NXT for another year.

A big rematch pitting all four women is certainly WrestleMania main event worthy. Becky Lynch has been on the sidelines for almost a year at this point. She took time off last year due to her pregnancy, and had to vacate her RAW Women's title on her way out. Becky Lynch teased an appearance in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year, but it was later revealed that she was just trolling the WWE Universe.

Bayley, Flair, and Banks are still going strong on the main roster, and are three of the most popular female Superstars in all of WWE. In case Becky Lynch decides to hit the ring again, somewhere down the line, this huge rematch isn't out of the question.

