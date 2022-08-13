"Questionable finish" - Former world champion says he has 'Unfinished Business' with Roman Reigns

Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor said he has unfinished business with current WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief dethroned Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and has been undefeated for over two years.

Reigns also prevailed over Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Speaking to WWE El Brunch, Finn Balor said he had some unfinished business with The Tribal Chief:

"Me and Roman Reigns have a lot of unfinished business. There was a little bit of a 'questionable finish' to our last match at Extreme Rules when the top rope mysteriously broke in our championship match, so I feel there's a rematch due with myself and Roman. Hopefully, we'll get to that soon after Clash at the Castle." [H/T - Fightful]

Reigns is set to defend his titles against Drew McIntyre at Clash at The Castle. It will be interesting to see if Balor gets to face him for the title after this revelation.

Roman Reigns vs Finn Balor ended in a controversial manner

When the crowd returned, fans were shocked to see Finn Balor return to the main roster. After a stellar return to the black and gold brand, Balor turned back up on SmackDown and began feuding with Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief prevailed on numerous occasions against Balor, which awakened The Demon inside Balor. Reigns was scheduled to face Demon Balor for the Universal Championship at Extreme Rules 2021.

In the closing moments of the match, a mysterious smoke appeared and the turnbuckles broke down. Balor lost his balance and ate a spear from Reigns which ended the match.

There was no explanation given as to who or why the match was booked in a certain way, and Balor hasn't forgotten about it. It will be interesting to see if Judgment Day crosses paths with The Bloodline in the near future.

Do you think Finn Balor will win another world title? Sound off in the comment section.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ken Cameron