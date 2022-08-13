"I'm looking for a lot of revenge" - Former WWE Women's Champion wants to face Ronda Rousey

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Nikki A.S.H. names Ronda Rousey as a potential opponent.

Nikki A.S.H. started her career in NXT when she was Nikki Cross of SAnitY. After moving to the main roster, she won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Alexa Bliss.

Last year, Nikki adopted a superhero gimmick and went on to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and later cashed in on Charlotte Flair to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet returned at Royal Rumble earlier this year and won the match. She is currently feuding with Liv Morgan, who defeated her in a controversial fashion at SummerSlam 2022.

Speaking to James H. Williams, A.S.H. expressed her interest in facing the former champion:

"I would love a match with Ronda Rousey. You know, a few weeks ago, we were at Madison Square Garden and Doudrop was having a tantrum in the middle of the ring. Ronda Rousey came out, cleared the ring, and I'm looking for a lot of revenge, you know. It's exciting, you know, for me." [From 1:39 to 1:52]

Unfortunately, the two superstars are not on the same brand. However, that could change if they land on the same brand after the WWE Draft.

Nikki A.S.H. said Ronda Rousey broke many glass ceilings

Nikki A.S.H. found herself alone when her stable members either left the company or moved to NXT. She began teaming up with Alexa Bliss and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

However, she eventually turned against the WWE Universe. After losing her title, she began feuding with Rhea Ripley. In 2022, she found herself teaming up with Doudrop, and the two are in the tournament to crown the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

During the same interview, the 33-year-old superstar praised Rousey for her contribution to the industry:

"Ronda Rousey is an absolute. She broke so many glass ceilings. I think it would be a challenge, I think it would be a hell of a contest, it would be a hell of a fight and I would be excited. That's how I would want to compete." [From 1:54 to 2:08]

WWE @WWE



@RondaRousey #SmackDown "Being the baddest gets expensive, but I can afford it." "Being the baddest gets expensive, but I can afford it."@RondaRousey #SmackDown https://t.co/DhGGARDSvq

Rousey was last seen on the latest episode of SmackDown, where she confronted Shayna Bazler after being fined for her actions. It will be interesting to see if she can recapture the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Do you think Rousey will win the title from Liv Morgan? Sound off in the comment section.

