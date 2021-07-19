Former champion wants to join Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been ruling the roster of SmackDown for over a year now. With Jey Uso and Paul Heyman along his side, The Tribal Chief defeated several top stars on the blue brand.

WWE first teased tension between the family members when Jimmy returned, but The Usos are now aligned with Roman Reigns' vision.

Tonight on the kick-off of WWE Money in the Bank 2021, The Usos defeated Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions. Later on, in the show, the brothers met Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso acknowledged him as The Head of The Table as the three hugged.

Following the segment, Roman Reigns posted a picture of The Bloodline. Reacting to the tweet, former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed teased wanting to join Roman Reigns' faction.

He pointed out the team is missing the Intercontinental Title before suggesting he could bring the gold to the faction.

"Missing an intercontinental champ *coughs*," tweeted Bronson Reed.

There have been reports recently of Bronson Reed moving to the main roster from NXT. While it has not happened yet, can we see him debut on SmackDown and join hands with The Tribal Chief?

Roman Reigns and The Usos are sure to dominate SmackDown for the next several months

With The Usos becoming the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions, all three members of The Bloodline are now titleholders. Ever since Roman Reigns changed his gimmick last year, the WWE Universe has wanted to see a heel version of The Bloodline hold all the gold on SmackDown and dominate the brand.

After months of family drama, we might finally see that go down on the blue brand in the coming months.

However, it remains to be seen how long can the trio stay on the same page, especially with reports of The Rock returning to WWE soon to feud with Roman Reigns, possibly even at WWE Survivor Series 2021 later this year.

