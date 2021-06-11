The Rock to return at major pay-per-view to possibly set up WrestleMania match - Reports

The most electrifying man in sports entertainment, The Rock, could be returning to WWE really soon.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE hopes The Rock can make an appearance at WWE Survivor Series 2021 later this year. It was also speculated that his return could start the build-up to his anticipated feud against current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, leading to a WrestleMania showdown between them.

The match could either take place at WrestleMania 38 next year in the AT&T Stadium in Texas or at WrestleMania 39 in the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The Rock last appeared for WWE on the 20th-anniversary episode of SmackDown on October 4, 2019, where he shared the ring with Becky Lynch. His last WWE match took place at WrestleMania 32 where he defeated Erick Rowan in six seconds, a WrestleMania record, in an impromptu match.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns on possibly facing The Rock

Ever since the emergence of Roman Reigns' Tribal Chief/Head of the Table gimmick, the WWE Universe has been wanting to see him feud with The Rock. During an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani earlier this year, Reigns spoke about a potential match against his cousin and 10-time world champion The Rock.

"I wanna create the largest, most monumental moments that sports entertainment can hold. So if that involves him in the picture, then absolutely. And it all comes back and I think he would agree to this, it all comes back to the audience. What do our fans wanna see? What's gonna entertain? What's gonna create that escapism where they feel like this is real. Those are the moments I wanna create," said Roman Reigns.

