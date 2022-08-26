Four time world champion pushes for his match to main event Clash at the Castle instead of Roman Reigns

Four-time world champion Sheamus wants his match to main event WWE's upcoming premium live event Clash at the Castle instead of Roman Reigns. The show is currently headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal title match between Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

The Celtic Warrior will be challenging Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship at the event. He won a Fatal Five-Way match on last week's SmackDown to become the number one contender.

The former WWE Champion recently replied to a tweet, which stated that the match for the IC title should main event WWE's first major premium live event in the UK in 30 years. He agreed to that statement, stating -

"I agree.. the banger should be top o’ the bill. #LFGCATC" Sheamus stated

The current main event sees Roman Reigns defending his two world titles against Drew McIntyre in front of the latter's homecrowd, which is estimated to be more than 70,000 people

The Irish Superstar will be looking to add his name to the legendary list of people who have become grand slam champions in WWE. This means winning the tag team titles, becoming a world champion, and winning both midcard belts. The Intercontinental Championship has eluded Sheamus his entire career, and he will be aiming to change that a week from Saturday.

Roman Reigns revealed that he will not be at every single WWE event going forward

Roman Reigns has stated that he will not be appearing at every single event as per his new WWE deal.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Tribal Chief revealed that he has signed a new contract with WWE which reduces the number of dates he needs to perform per year. This means that the frequency of him appearing on shows, be it on TV or untelevised live events, will be reduced.

WIth just over a week remaining before Clash at the Castle is upon us, The Head of the Table is expected to appear on the two episodes of SmackDown ahead of the premium live event.

Roman Reigns is seemingly becoming more-and-more of a "part-time" performer. This leaves room for the midcard titles to take the center stage. This would, in some sense, justify Sheamus' appeal of his match against Gunther to main event Clash at the Castle.

Would you like to see the midcard titles be given a more prominent role in the company? Sound off in the comments below!

