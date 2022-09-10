"If they would call, I'd listen" - Former champion on if he'd return to WWE under Triple H

Triple H has taken creative control of WWE, officially kicking off his regime in full swing. It seems many are in favor of returning under his supervision, with former champion Rene Dupree entertaining the possibility.

The Game's appointment as the new Head of Creative has seemingly revitalized the roster as well. A considerable amount of talent has recently returned to action in WWE, including Johnny Gargano, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, and Karrion Kross. However, it seems Triple H is not done bringing more Superstars back.

Rene Dupree was once a popular star in the promotion, becoming the youngest male champion at 19 years old. On his Cafe de Rene podcast, Dupree was asked if he and Paul London would be open to returning to WWE. The former tag team champion stated that he'd be open to returning but only if The King of Kings were to call him personally:

"If they would call, I'd listen but don't expect me to show up begging for a job, But if the right person would call don't send one of your producers like you did last time right? If the son-in-law were to call me personally, yeah, I would listen." Rene Dupree said.

It would certainly be interesting to see the La Resistance member make a return to the promotion since his release back in 2007. We'll have to wait and see who else The Game will reach out to come back and work alongside him.

Triple H has also approached another former champion for a WWE return

It seems that the new Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative want to fire on all cylinders to elevate the current WWE product. The King of Kings has expressed his intentions to approach Bad Bunny again for a return to the WWE ring as well.

In the post-media Clash at the Castle conference, Triple H spoke highly about the performances put on by celebrities such as Bad Bunny and Logan Paul. He also spoke about the admiration he has for the Puerto Rican rapper for his efforts and work ethic in preparing for his matches.

It seems that The Game has now met up with and may have also discussed a potential return for the former 24/7 Champion. He shared photos of his meetup with Bad Bunny at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, which is also set to be the venue for next year's Royal Rumble.

Edited by Ken Cameron