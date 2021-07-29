Former Champion wants to work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Former NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed wants to work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

Earlier this month during WWE Money in the Bank 2021, Bronson Reed reacted to a tweet from Universal Champion Roman Reigns, teasing that he wanted to join him and The Bloodline.

Speaking with The Sportster's Denise Salcedo, Bronson Reed mentioned that while he wouldn't be against aligning himself with The Bloodline, he would also be interested in fighting the trio.

"Well I think a lot of people online fantasy book that. So I just like to feed their ego a little bit, {laughs} stir the pot a little bit. But I would not be against aligning myself with those guys. I’ve met them, they are someone that I feel I can definitely work with, but at the same time I wouldn’t be against fighting those guys as well," said Bronson Reed.

Roman Reigns and The Usos SummerSlam status

Roman Reigns has been ruling the roster of SmackDown for nearly a year now as the Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief was looking set to face the returning John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam 2021.

However, WWE added a major twist to the angle last week on SmackDown as Roman Reigns declined John Cena's challenge. Finn Balor then came out to the ring and laid down a challenge of his own, which the Universal Champion accepted.

No one saw this twist coming and fans are now excited to see where this angle goes from here. The common belief is that Roman Reigns will face Finn Balor before SummerSlam and then later accept John Cena's challenge.

But some fans also think that WWE could be planning to book a triple-threat match between the three at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

As for The Usos, they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank 2021. The two teams are still feuding with each other and we might see a rematch between the two at WWE SummerSlam 2021.

