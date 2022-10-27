Former Champion weighs in on Sami Zayn's chances of winning a world title in WWE

Former Universal Champion Kevin Owens has given his thoughts on Sami Zayn's chances of winning the World or Universal Championship in WWE.

Zayn and Owens share a close bond behind the scenes as they have traveled and fought together all around the world for several years. The Prizefighter made his WWE debut the same night Zayn won the NXT title. However, Owens brutally attacked him after the title win.

It has been several years since the two worked together on-screen on WWE programming. Zayn recently became the Honorary Uce while Owens has been working on WWE RAW. Speaking on The Happy Hour, the former Universal Champion spoke about Sami Zayn's chances of winning the world title in the company:

"I'm really looking forward to the night he wins, whether it be the Universal Title or whatever title, that he might win, and I get to share that with him as well. I'm sure it's gonna happen sooner than later." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It will be interesting to see if Zayn and Owens face each other in the near future.

Kevin Owens recalls how he celebrated Universal Title win with Sami Zayn

In 2016, Kevin Owens did the unthinkable when he defeated Seth Rollins with the help of Triple H to win the Universal Championship. After six months as the titleholder, he ultimately lost the title to a returning Goldberg.

Sami Zayn was also a part of the red brand during the time Owens was the champion. Speaking to The Happy Hour, Owens recalled how he celebrated the night with Zayn after winning the title:

"Once that was all done, I got to kind of sit and soak it in," Owens said. "Then Sami and I met up at the back of the hotel with some Whataburger and just sat there eating our burgers while looking at the title in kind of disbelief... We both just worked really hard to get to where we were, and a lot of the work we did and the journey we went through we did it together." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Fans are excited and patient, as is Kevin Owens, as everyone hopes for Sami Zayn to win the WWE or Universal Championship in the company.

