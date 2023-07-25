Former champion not on WWE RAW after losing in 18 seconds last week

Former RAW Women's Champion Nikki Cross has not really been involved in any major storylines in recent months. She was in action on RAW last week, but it turned out to be an emphatic defeat for the star.

Nikki Cross got caught up in the crossfire between Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler last week as The Queen of Spades destroyed her in about 18 seconds during their match on WWE RAW.

After her emphatic defeat last week, Nikki Cross was not on RAW this week. Instead, she was featured in a match on Main Event, which is taped before RAW. Cross wrestled former NXT star Kayden Carter in a match that has been praised by fans on social media.

As far as Kayden Carter is concerned, she's still only a short way into her WWE main roster career but has already had an impressive run in NXT.

Kayden Carter was paired with Katana Chance in NXT as the two women won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo was called up to RAW as a part of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Cross, as she will be looking to bounce back from her recent setbacks.

