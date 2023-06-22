Former Champions claim they will modify the titles if they are victorious this week on WWE SmackDown

Pretty Deadly are already planning beyond their tag team title match against Kevin Owens and Sami Zay next week on WWE SmackDown.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Pretty Deadly won a gauntlet match to become the new number-one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

SmackDown Superstars Pretty Deadly were guests on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump. When Kit Wilson asked Elton Prince how the duo would modify the championships after defeating Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, Prince said they needed a massive side plate check:

"Well, there's a very important part of this beautiful belt that's missing," Elton Prince said. "And it's this thing right here because what we need is we need to apply, you know, something, as we said earlier, a little more je ne sais quoi. And so, we need to add on a little PD, and then when we win them, we'll hit them with the side plate check! Because we will be champions."

Pretty Deadly have fashion advice for Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ahead of next week's WWE SmackDown

Even though they are looking to defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on WWE SmackDown next week, the duo are looking to help the champs out of the kindness of their hearts.

Elton Prince suggested they should work on their appearances and make a small effort to look more presentable for their upcoming match at the 02. He also suggests getting a good night's sleep and a good breakfast:

"I mean, just visually, there's so many things we could go into about what would help them," Elton Prince said. "This is the 02, this is a big arena, a big stage, and they get the chance to be in the ring with us. So firstly, let's work on appearance. Let's try and make it just a small effort. We'd appreciate it, wouldn't we? But mostly, I'd say get a good night's sleep, get a good breakfast in you."

