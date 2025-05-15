Former champions name Triple H as a huge reason why they decided to sign with WWE

Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns recently spoke about how Triple H played a major role in their decision to sign with the company. They made their SmackDown debut in October last year.

Many consider them one of the greatest tag teams of all time. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin made a name for themselves in TNA, where they held the TNA World Tag Team Titles three times. They also achieved success in other wrestling promotions, such as Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In a recent appearance on SHAK Wrestling, Alex Shelley stated that they spoke directly to Triple H when they were interested in joining WWE and wanted to be part of his team.

"We talked directly to Paul [Levesque], Triple H, and he treated us with the utmost respect. A huge factor in our decision was wanting to be players on his team. We wanted to be a part of the WWE machine, specifically with him leading the charge. And that to me was something that was always at the front of minds," said Shelley. (H/T CBS Sports)

The Motor City Machine Guns were not booked for a WrestleMania 41 match under Triple H

The WWE Tag Team Championship was not defended at WrestleMania 41 this year. Instead, The Street Profits defended the titles in a TLC match on SmackDown after the event.

The Motor City Machine Guns commented on fans being disappointed that the match wasn't scheduled for The Show of Shows.

"It showed that the fans cared," Sabin said. "To see the response from the fans and everyone after the match, I think it worked out how it was meant to work out. I'm very happy with everything, and I wouldn't change a thing."

They continued:

"It's one ear and out the other," Shelly said, again highlighting the teammates' contrasting but complementary ethos. "It's nice we got these accolades, but at the same time, those are done with and don't benefit us going forward. We need to stay grounded, stay humble and work even harder because if there's another one, you better believe we'll want to top it."

The Street Profits retained the tag titles that night. The TLC match received rave reviews from fans, as it was a very entertaining bout.

