Former Cruiserweight Champion TJP reveals how he went homeless while chasing the WWE dream

TJP, more popularly known as TJ Perkins to the WWE Universe, was recently in conversation with Lucha Libre Online’s Michael Morales Torres. During the interview, among other things, TJP discussed him ending up homeless while chasing his WWE dream

Competing and winning the first WWE Cruiserweight Classic, TJP became the inaugural winner of the new Cruiserweight title in 2016. After a few solid years with the company though, he was released from his WWE contract in 2019.

TJP explains how he went homeless while chasing the WWE dream

Having started wrestling at the age of 13, TJP has already experienced a lot in the world of professional wrestling. By the time he was 17, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was already in top promotions such as NJPW, CMLL, AAA, IMPACT, and ROH. Interestingly enough, TJP accomplished all that by the time he turned 21.

However, by the time TJP had turned 23, things took a turn for the worse for him and the IMPACT X-Division Champion was homeless. TJP further detailed how he and his family had a tough time in the US and when he tried to go to WWE, the company didn't want him.

"I started wrestling when I was 13. By the time I was 17, I was in NJPW, then CMLL, AAA, TNA, ROH and all that before I was 21 years old. I was homeless at 23. So I got up here (high level) and I was just a big kid, you know, I didn't really understand what a career was and I didn't appreciate it. Just having fun and money was good or whatever. Then in here in the US we had a recession. We had a tough time in the country and then I tried to go to WWE at that time and they didn't want me. So then I lost all of my opportunities in wrestling because I left them all behind to go to WWE and it didn't work. So I had to start all over again and ended up homeless. So I was homeless at 23 and then back down here (rock bottom)."

After hitting rock bottom, TJP had to do everything all over again, however, this time around, he had a different appreciation for it. After years of hard work, the former WWE Superstar now has a different perspective on the business.

"I had to kind of get everything back. So it was like the first 10 years of my career went up and then boom I hit bottom and then it's like the next 10 years, I was doing it all again, but now it's like I had a different appreciation for it. I'm still just like any other fan that loves wrestling and so whenever I see them outside Arenas and lining up and stuff like that, I always stop for them because you know, like times like that kind of reminded me that I'm still that person. And so now I have a different appreciation for it”.

Despite being let go by WWE in 2019, TJP made his return to IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW, as well. The former WWE Superstar has also competed for other notable promotions such as MLW and will aim to have a brighter 2021.