Former Divas Champion eyes a return to WWE for one major reason

A former WWE Divas Champion recently opened up about her desire to return to the squared circle. She also explained the sole reason she is eyeing a comeback.

The name in question is Kelly Kelly (aka Barbie Blank). She spent six years in the Stamford-based promotion after debuting in 2006 at the age of 19. During her tenure, she won the Divas Championship and the 24/7 Title. Kelly left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2012 to pursue a career in modeling and reality TV.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Kelly Kelly mentioned that she wanted to return to WWE so that her children could watch her wrestle. She became a mom of a baby girl named Brooklyn Marie, and a baby boy named Jaxon Matthew in September 2023.

Inspired by Michelle McCool's daughter's reaction during her entry into the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match, Kelly Kelly hoped to one day create a similar memory for her twins. The former Divas Champion said:

"I really want my twins to see me wrestle. I think it would be so amazing when they're like four or five. And I don't even know if they would still, they probably would get it then. But like seeing that's my mom and they're sitting in the front row. And I just remember watching Michelle McCool when she came and did into the Rumble and her daughter was sitting there and her daughter's face was priceless. I want and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, because that's what I want.'" (H/T: CVV)

You can watch the full interview below:

Kelly Kelly opens up about working with Vince McMahon in WWE

Vince McMahon has found himself in big trouble after former WWE employee Janel Grant accused him of sex trafficking. This has led many superstars, veterans, and critics to share their thoughts on the matter.

During the same conversation, Kelly Kelly discussed working under the leadership of the 78-year-old. The former Divas Champion mentioned that Mr. McMahon was incredibly professional with her backstage.

"I always looked at him like he was my boss. I went to him only once, and that was when I wanted to become Divas Champion. I only saw him during rehearsal. This is rehearsals and he was like on it. Like, 'Here we go! Okay! Rehearse, done on the next one!' Just so professional, like, just an amazing boss, literally! I have nothing but amazing things [to say]!"

Fans did not witness the former Divas Champion compete in this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. Only time will tell if Kelly will set foot inside a WWE ring again.

