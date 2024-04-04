Former WWE Divas Champion opens up about what working with Vince McMahon was like

Vince McMahon has found himself in serious trouble over the past few months. Facing allegations of assault from a former employee, Janel Grant, his reputation has come into question. With all that has happened, several people have weighed in and shared their opinions on Mr. McMahon. And recently, a former WWE Divas Champion did the same.

Kelly Kelly, who is a one-time Divas Champion, recently appeared on an episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet. The former WWE Superstar shed light on her wrestling career and her working relationship with Vince McMahon.

In light of all that has happened, Vince McMahon has come under heavy criticism. However, contrary to what has been revealed so far, Kelly Kelly claimed that McMahon was a great boss. The former champion described her former boss as incredibly professional and an amazing person to work with.

"I always looked at him like he was my boss. I only went to him only once, and that was when I wanted to become Divas Champion. I only saw him during rehearsal. This is rehearsals and he was like on it. Like, 'Here we go! Okay! Rehearse done on the next one!' Just so professional, like, just an amazing boss, literally! I have nothing but amazing things!" said Kelly Kelly. [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

Kelly Kelly isn't the only person who has had good things to say about Mr. McMahon. Former world champions like John Cena and Becky Lynch have also had kind words for their former boss. That being said, the number of critics he has continues to increase by the day.

CM Punk claims Vince McMahon's actions are "indefensible"

CM Punk is one of the many people who have criticized and blasted Vince McMahon for his actions. The two never had a great relationship, and this played out on screen during Punk's original run with the company. However, the allegations that McMahon is now facing have left The Voice of the Voiceless completely shocked.

Appearing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, The Second City Saint opened up about several things, including his AEW exit, Tony Khan, etc. Unsurprisingly, the topic of Mr. McMahon came up, and Punk asserted that the former's actions were "indefensible."

As things stand, allegations against Vince McMahon continue to increase. Several people have come out claiming that he assaulted them. However, there is no telling how things will end at this point.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Do you think Vince McMahon will ever return to WWE? Yes No 3 votes View Discussion