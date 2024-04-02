"It's indefensible" - CM Punk likens Vince McMahon scenario to Chris Benoit tragedy

TRIGGER WARNING. CM Punk has now spoken extensively about former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's latest scandal involving former company employee Janel Grant.

In 2007, perhaps the biggest lowpoint in the history of the wrestling business took place. CM Punk was due to wrestle Chris Benoit for the ECW Championship at the Vengeance pay-per-view event, but the latter went AWOL. It was later discovered that Benoit had murdered his wife Nancy and seven-year-old son Daniel before taking his own life.

Comparing the two grave issues while commenting about the recent lawsuit to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Punk recounted the incident that happened nearly two decades ago. He remembered Chris Benoit as a friend of his, so it was hard to fathom at the time. However, the news turned out to be true.

Many of Punk's contemporaries who saw Vince McMahon as a father figure found it hard to digest, but The Second City Saint pointed to how it's not out of the realm of possibility that all of it is true:

"There is no positivity there. I didn't read all the allegations, I read text messages, and I went, 'Oh, f*ck this.' Like what? It's indefensible," CM Punk stated. "I'm kind of shocked at how dumb he was, like writing stuff down and leaving that paper trail. It's horrific. I think at this point all the energy should be used to somehow – I don't even know if you can make reperations or amends but there's victims here. So what CM Punk thinks about Vince and the CM Punk-Vince relationship doesn't f*cking mean anything. All that stuff takes a backseat. I'm more concerned about going forward, how will those people survive after suffering all that trauma."

The Straight Edge Superstar then admitted that WWE is better off at this point without Vince McMahon. He did add, though, that he had not seen McMahon do such things with his own eyes. Punk then got to the Chris Benoit tragedy:

"The biggest thing I can draw comparison to is when Chris Benoit did a murder-suicide, right? I was friends with Chris Benoit. I don't know if it's just how I process things but, I'm famously on camera weeping, saying goodbye to Chris, because at the time we didn't know he had murdered his wife and his son. The week prior, we're in Dothan, Alabama, and I'm traveling with him. We're on the road, he grabs me, he runs me into the trainer's room, points to his little son is in the corner, and he's taped up his hands, and he's drawing X's on his hands."

Punk went on to say that it was difficult to come to terms with his friend doing such a heinous crime, and eventually, he thought, "f*ck him," but the fact of the matter is that was an isolated incident. He did not see anything like that with his own eyes. Similarly, he added that he never saw Vince McMahon "sh*tting on somebody" or "s*xually assaulting" anyone, but he can comprehend it.

CM Punk is part of WWE WrestleMania XL despite injury

Last week on RAW, CM Punk declared that he would be the special guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

CM Punk admitted a couple of things in the aforementioned interview – one being that he is healing up better than he expected. Secondly, the original plans were for him to close WrestleMania XL Night One opposite Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The two men have issues – seemingly even off-screen – that are known among the WWE Universe. Now, Drew McIntyre is also a formidable foe.

