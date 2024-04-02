CM Punk gives major health update 5 days before WrestleMania

WWE RAW star CM Punk has provided an update on his major injury. The veteran suffered a torn triceps during the Men's Royal Rumble match in January.

Punk appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani today and discussed his injury. The controversial star returned to WWE last November at Survivor Series after he was fired by All Elite Wrestling. During the interview, CM Punk stated that he felt better than he should, but the company was holding him out of WrestleMania to protect him from himself.

"I feel way better than I think I should. It has given me sort of a false sense of security. And there is very much the hockey player in my head, just like, 'Oh, you could have made Mania. You could have just taped it up, and you know'. They [WWE] are protecting me against myself, though, which is a welcome change. I'm the one that is trying to push everything based on protocals for ruptured triceps tendons, but they are telling me to pump the brakes," said CM Punk.

WWE star CM Punk on the pain associated with his injury

The Second-City Saint tore his triceps during his time in All Elite Wrestling as well and was out of action for several months before his return on the debut episode of Collision last year.

During his conversation on The MMA Hour, Punk admitted that it just felt like a rubber band snapping the first time he suffered the injury while in AEW.

"This one didn't feel like anything. It didn't hurt at all; it just felt like a rubber band snapped in my arm. This one, I seldomly use the word agonizing, but this was very painful. It hurt like hell!" he said.

The former WWE Champion then claimed that he felt optimistic after the injury at Royal Rumble because the pain was nowhere near what he had dealt with in the past.

"It made me optimistic because I was like, 'Oh, well certainly, I didn't tear it off of the bone like the other one'. I didn't know. It hurt, and I knew immediately. I was like, 'Oh, this isn't good!" he added.

CM Punk will be serving as the guest commentator for the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if he makes an appearance on tonight's episode of WWE RAW in Brooklyn.

